One confirmed dead as bees attack Owuosu Catholic Church members on Good Friday

Tragedy struck Owuosu Roman Catholic Church in Asante Agona, Ashanti Region, as a swarm of bees attacked members of the church during Good Friday Easter Mass, leaving one person dead and many injured.



During the solemn service led by the Reverend Father, congregants found themselves under siege as bees infiltrated the auditorium, launching a sudden and vicious attack.



Panic ensued as members scrambled to escape the relentless stings, resulting in injuries to numerous individuals.



The victims according to reports, were rushed to the hospital, where sadly, one person is said to have succumbed to the severity of the bee stings.



Assembly Member of Owuoso Electoral Area, Akwasi Tawiah, known as Odorna, shared insights into the harrowing event, describing how even those not actively participating in the service fell victim to the aggressive swarm.



John, a witness to the ordeal, recounted the terrifying moment when the peaceful atmosphere of prayer was shattered by the onslaught of bees.



The precise cause of the bees' aggression remains a mystery, leaving the community puzzled as to what provoked the attack.



