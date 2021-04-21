One arrested over murder of Kasoa businessman

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Kasoa Divisional Police have arrested one Eric Asare aka ‘Fanta Mogya’ in connection with the robbery and murder of Mr Stephen Entsi, a businessman at Opeikuma junction in Kasoa.



He was arrested at his hideout at Buduburum based on Police intelligence on Monday April 19.



Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong confirmed the arrest at a press briefing on Tuesday.



On Wednesday March 31, the 45-year-old businessman was shot dead by an unknown assailants who were riding on a black royal motor bike at Opeikuma Junction traffic light in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.



In a related development, another person, Kofi Appiah, aka Aboagye Dacosta has been arrested at Kasoa Estate Junction for allegedly dealing in fake currencies.



DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong told the media that ten bundles of fifty cedi notes suspected to be fake were found at the suspect’s apartment following a search by Police officers.



The suspect, she said has been detained to assist in investigation.



Speaking on measures taken to curb crimes at Kasoa and its environs, DCOP Twumasi-Sarpong said the Police Command would soon mount tent cities within hotpot communities in Kasoa.



This, she explained would ensure that there was regular Police visibility in the communities to react quickly to cases when they occurred.



Additionally, she said, the Police among other things was collaborating with opinion leaders to form more community watch committees, while more Police personnel had been sent to augment operations in the area.



She said more informants have been cultivated to help in information sharing while regular community engagements were being undertaken.



The regional Commander expressed gratitude to the general public especially residents of Kasoa for their support and cooperation leading to the two arrests and implored them to continue to volunteer information to the Police to help wipe out criminals from the society.