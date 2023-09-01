One Ghana Unite festival receives massive patronage in Sheffield, UK

Diasporia News of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: One Ghana Unite

Over 200 Ghanaians living in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, UK attended the maiden One Ghana Unite festival and exhibition in the park.



The main objective of the One Ghana Unite was to bring all Ghanaians in Sheffield and its environ to know each other, especially their children to play and interact, have fun, while adults use the opportunity to relax and release stress, according to Prof. Gideon Azumah, one of the founding members.



Mr. Victor Kofi Azumah, also a founding member of the initiative said, "this maiden programme is like a seed sowed in the ground and we hope it will germinate, grow and become a big organisation to help One Ghana Unite to tap into the local council and government support for the Ghanaian community."



According to Mr. Francis Aryee “we also aim to secure a Ghana hub in the city to serve as a support system where Ghanaians can congregate for socialisation, counselling and other support, especially for new arrivals in the city, such as students, to integrate into the community.”



Mr. Azumah added that One Ghana Unite aims to be "non-partisan, non-religious and non-tribal organisation" in serving the needs and wants of the Ghanaian community in Sheffield.



The organizers hope to use this festival to create a platform for all Ghanaians in Sheffield and Yorkshire to unite under a common purpose in helping one another in the community.



The event which was described by patrons as successful was organised on the Bank Holiday, on Monday 28th August 2023 at Sheffield Norfolk Guilford Avenue.



According to Mr. Francis Kwesi Acquah, another founding member of One Ghana Unite, the event will be an annual event for the Ghanaian community in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.



He promised an even better event next year where some Artists from Ghana will be invited to perform at the programme. The One Ghana Unite project, and the maiden edition, was founded and organised by the following personalities in Sheffield: Mr. Kwadwo Siaw-larbi, Mr. James Amos Okoso, Mr. Francis Aryee, Prof. Gideon Azumah, Mr. Victor Kofi Azumah and Mr Francis Kwesi Acquah.











