One District One Ambulance: Allocation for Pru East Constituency missing

Regional News of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports have emerged that the Pru East constituency's allocated ambulance under the 'One Constituency, One Ambulance' initiative is currently missing.



The revelation according to a report by Myjoyonline.com came to light during the 25th ordinary meeting of the constituency, where Godwin Awudi, the Assemblyman for the Yeji Traditional Council Electoral Area, raised the issue.



Awudi stated that his constituents had expressed their concerns about the absence of the ambulance during a meeting in his electoral area. As a result, the people of Yeji have been forced to rely on the ambulance from Kwame Danso to transport emergency cases to either the Techiman Holy Family Hospital or the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



The report said Daniel Tachie, the Assemblyman in a subsequent interview with the media urged the District Chief Executive and the Mathias Hospital administration to locate the missing vehicle promptly. He warned that failure to do so would lead to them facing the wrath of the assembly.



In response to the issue, the Pru East District Chief Executive, Adams Abdulai, acknowledged that he has not seen the ambulance for some time. According to the DCE, his investigation has discovered that the vehicle had developed a fault and is currently undergoing maintenance at a workshop.



Abdulai took the opportunity to appeal to the National Ambulance Service to expedite the maintenance process, emphasizing the need for the ambulance to serve its intended purpose and benefit the constituents of Pru East.



