Okyereko Accident: Winneba MTTU hands over retrieved items to GPRTU, families

Regional News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: Famous Senu

Authorities of the Winneba Municipal Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTU) have handed over recovered items from the travellers involved in the Gomoa Okyereko accident to GPRTU and their families.



Tuesday, May 30, 2023, was marked as a black Tuesday at Gomoa Okyereko following the accident which occurred on the dawn of Tuesday when a Yutong (VIP) bus collided with a fuel tanker on the Winneba-Gomoa Okyereko high way which claimed about 16 lives and some properties.



Some items retrieved from the travellers were; USD 9,670, 2,630 Liberia Dollars, GHC470 and six mobile phones.



The Winneba Divisional MTTD Commander, DSP Bertha Bogo and her team gave the money and phones which were found in the bus during the accident to the Ghana-Liberia GPRTU Chairman, James Nuamah for him to hand over to the owners.



She said many of the injured have been discharged from the hospital, but there are 15 people left who are still responding to treatment, adding that one of the injured persons has been transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



James Nuamah, who is the Ghana-Liberia GPRTU Chairman and some family members who witnessed the handing over of items were grateful to the Winneba divisional MTTU commander for what they have done.



The Winneba MTTD are therefore urging relatives of the deceased and travellers to go to the Liberia camp GPRTU office for identification and collection.