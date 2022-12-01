Okyenhene is not a kingmaker; he can't destool me - Benkumhene

General News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe, Nana Boakye Darkwa, has said that his supposed destoolment by the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, does not hold.



According to him, the Okyenhene is not a kingmaker, and thus he does not have the power to remove him as the chief of Asaman Tamfoe, 3news.com reports.



He added that the Okyehene, by his order, has broken the custom of the people of Akyem Abuakwa, which he (the Okyehene) is fond of.



"The Okyenhene broke traditional norms by decreeing that he had destooled me because, as Omanhene, he is not a kingmaker. But in this case, he has now assumed that position, hence the numerous chieftaincy issues bedevilling the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area," the Benkumhene is quoted to have said by 3news.com while addressing the press on December 1.



"I did not prostrate as a sign of remorsefulness or of guilt but as a sign of rendering an undeserved reverence because, considering the venue of the gathering, any form of resistance and an insistence on not being guilty would not have resulted in any peaceful reactions. I am still the de facto Benkumhene of Asaman-Tamfoe," he added.



Nana Boakye Darkwa also said that if the Okyenhene really thinks he is involved in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), he should report him to the appropriate authority.



"I have never been into mining. In 2018, I was adjudged the Best District Cocoa Farmer in Atiwa West. I can therefore not renege on this honour by encouraging the desecration of cocoa farms," he added.



Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin ordered the destoolment of Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe Nana Boakye Darkwa over illegal mining.



This was after some residents in the community calling itself Concerned Citizens of Asamang Tamfoe petitioned the Akyem Abuakwa judicial council on November 9, 2022, accusing the chief of engaging in illegal mining under the guise of community mining, polluting rivers, degrading farmlands, and threatening food security and the livelihood of smallholder farmers.



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/SEA