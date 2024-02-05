Okyenhene calls for forgiveness for late J.B. Danquah’s inhumane treatment under Nkrumah-led CPP

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called for forgiveness for Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and functionaries of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) for their inhumane treatment that led to the untimely death of Joseph Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah while in Prison.



J.B Danquah, a statesman, pan-Africanist, author, poet, and human rights activist died under horrid circumstances in the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, detained on the orders of the Kwame Nkrumah-led CPP.



Okyenhene recounted this in a tribute read by Okyeman State Secretary, Daniel Ofori Atta, at a memorial service held at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ebenezer Congregation, Church Hall in Kyebi on February 4, to mark the fifty-ninth anniversary of Dr. J.B. Danquah’s passing.



Children of J.B. Danquah recounted their father’s tragic demise in Nsawam Medium Security Prison while in chains.



According to them, the persecution of their father impacted them negatively.



The Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the New Patriotic Party also paid tribute to the statesman, pan-Africanist, and human rights activist.



The Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Reverend Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye emphasized forgiveness and a commitment to J.B. Danquah’s principles, urging a renewed energy to fight against injustice, corruption, illegal mining



President Akufo Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and various government officials join the solemn ceremony, laying wreaths on the grave of J.B. Danquah.



The memorial service aimed to honor the life and legacy of J.B. Danquah is part of activities to hold final funeral rite in accordance with Akyem Abuakwa customs and traditions which state that a final funeral rite for a chief or king can only be held after the enstoolment of a successor.



After 58 years of the stool remaining vacant, Dr. J. B Danquah’s successor, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Dankwa II has been enstooled by the Okyeman council on the 16th of December, 2023, paving the way for the performance of his final funeral rite expected to be held on the 10th of February, 2024.



TWI NEWS