General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Okyeman demonstrates against Mahama over ‘Sakawa boys’ post

The demonstrators deem Mahama's action distasteful

Some indigenes of the three Akyem divisions have converged at Asamankese in the Eastern Region to demonstrate against the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for describing actors in the Agyapa deal as ‘Sakawa boys’.



The former president had shared an article written by Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament Isaac Adongo regarding the controversial gold royalties deal.



The demonstrators feel the action by the former leader is distasteful and encourages tribal politicking in the country.



On Wednesday morning, vehicles from Oda, Akyem Swedru, and its environs arrived at Asamankese for the demonstration.



The demonstrators, from Akyem Abuakwa, Akyem Bosome and Akyem Kotoku, were clad in black and red attires with placards bearing inscriptions some of which read: ‘Mahama is shameless’, ‘This very dangerous talk must end’, ‘Ghana needs progress not visionless Mahama’ and others.



A huge security presence from the Ghana Police Service arrived for action.



Convenor of the group Archibald Ntiri-Acquah wants the former president to retract the support to the said article and rather focus on issues-based campaign.



“Politicians should learn to campaign and comment based on issues and tag persons rather then ethnic group,” he said.



“We want John Dramani Mahama to retract the statement in the article he shared.”



He added that the action could fuel divisive and enthnocentric tension that could tear the nation apart.



“Today it’s the Akyem, tomorrow it could be anyone. The action was an enthocentric comment, divisive and has the tendency of tearing the nation apart.“

