Okudzeto Ablakwa's touching Christmas gift to his constituents

The wheelchairs will be dispatched to persons with disabilities to mark Christmas day

Christmas is for giving and merry making and for Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has chosen to fully express his Christmas spirit by giving to persons with disabilities to mark the day.



He is giving out wheelchairs as part of a Christmas project aimed at replacing all rickety and worn-out wheelchairs of all physically challenged persons in his area of servitude.



According to him, the gift will not only help change some lives but reiterates the very essence of Christmas.



A tweet shared on Friday December 25 read, “Our North Tongu Christmas project this year is to dispatch free wheelchairs to all physically challenged and to replace all rickety wheelchairs of my beloved constituents. Showing compassion to the vulnerable is the acme of Christmas. Merry Christmas my friends.”



It will not be the first time Okudzeto Ablakwa has shown compassion and offered philanthropic assistance to his constituents.



The North Tongu MP after being declared MP-elect for the third time in the December 7 elections paid a visit to the Children’s Ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital in his constituency to take care of all the medical bills of those receiving care.



