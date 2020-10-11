General News of Sunday, 11 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okudzeto Ablakwa congratulates Presec contestants with MacBook Pros after NSMQ win

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a pose with the Presec contestants and the trophy

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has donated Apple computers to each of the lead contestants of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School-Legon following their successful stint at the recently ended National Science and Maths Quiz.



Mr. Ablakwa, an old student of Presec himself, congratulated the team after he visited the school to personally commend the NSMQ Champions.



Additionally, he made a cash donation to the team.



Taking to his social media platform, Mr. Ablakwa tweeted that the experience was rare and gratifying.



“Had a rare and most gratifying privilege earlier today to personally convey congratulations to the 2020 Odade3 National Science and Maths Quiz Champions.



“I gladly and humbly made a presentation of four latest edition MacBook Pros to the lead contestants and a cash donation,” he tweeted.



Having chalked their sixth trophy, the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School-Legon, have become the school with the highest number of trophies in the National Science and Maths Quiz.



The feat won them admiration across the divide, with President Akufo-Addo describing them as “undisputed kings,” and inviting them over to the Jubilee House.



Presec-Legon gets to walk home with GHc 40,000 for the school; GHc20,000 for the contestants and GHc20,000 for the teachers for winning the 2020 NSMQ competition.





Had a rare and most gratifying privilege earlier today to personally convey congratulations to the 2020 Odade3 National Science and Maths Quiz Champions.



I gladly and humbly made a presentation of four latest edition MacBook Pros to the lead contestants and a cash donation /1 pic.twitter.com/kU1YOoW359 — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 10, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

They were also awarded with Gold medals.Presec-Legon beat Opoku Ware and Adisadel College in the finals of the competition to lift the enviable trophy.