Okuapehene reinstates Obomsase Mankrado after wrongful destoolment - Report

Okuapehene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo II has restored the Mankrado of Obosomase Nana Donkor Manianor II after he was wrongfully destooled by some traditional council members.



According to Ofie TV reporter, Nana Ayeh, the restoration come after the Mankrado was destooled without the knowledge or consent of the Okuapehene.



He further explained that one Abusua Panin Kwaku Asare of Obosomase and ten others stripped the Mankrado of his chieftaincy status through the slaughter of animals and libation, falsely claiming that the Okuapehene had ordered the destoolment.



They were subsequently summoned to the palace for questioning and they admitted their offense during interrogations by the chief linguist (Okyeame).



He added that as a form of punishment for their misconduct, Abusua Panin Kwaku Asare and his accomplices were fined 30 sheep, ten boxes of schnapps, and GH¢100,000.



"The agreed to forgive them but on the condition that they bring 30 sheep, GH100,000, and 10 boxes of schnapps. So, they had to go and look for people to come and plead on their behalf, and at the end, they agreed on GH¢ 50,000, 20 sheep, and the five boxes of schnapps.”







