Oko Vanderpuije reacts to Bawumia’s claim to infrastructural projects

Former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije

Former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, has reacted to the Vice President’s claim that the New Patriotic Party has been able to complete about 8,746 infrastructural projects by arguing that some of these projects are credited to the National Democratic Congress.



According to him, the Vice President needs to honestly give credit where it is due.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “It will be difficult for me to find these projects they are talking about. Are they referring to the NDC projects that they completed? The fact that you commission a project does not mean the project belongs to you."



"Give credit to where credit is due. Is the Obestsebi interchange a project that was started by them? It is not theirs. Is the Tema highway project theirs? Please! They should start a project, go for the loan and implement it. Then we can say that it is their project,” he said.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at a Town Hall Meeting in Accra yesterday stated that the Akufo-Addo administration has completed a total of 8,746 infrastructural projects over the past three and a half years.



He added that further 8,588 projects are at different stages of completion throughout the country.



The Vice President said while the NPP government is constructing four major interchanges; Tema, Pokuase, Tamale and Obetsebi Lamptey interchanges at a cost of $289m, the Mahama administration built the Kwame Nkrumah interchange alone at a cost of a staggering $260m.









