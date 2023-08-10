Okai Mintah energizes NDC base at Afram Plains North

Politics of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Eastern regional youth organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Emmanuel Okai Mintah has energized grassroot of the party in Afram Plains North to demonstrate commitment of the party to the socio-economic welfare of the people in the area.



Emmanuel Okai Mintah and his entourage visited Preda, a remote Island Community to engage the inhabitants to sustain their support to the opposition NDC since it is the only party in Ghana that has the welfare of the poor and people in impoverished rural areas at heart.



He said, but for NDC government ,the entire Afram Plains area would have still been isolated from national electricity grid with no development.



He reminded the people that, it is the NDC that extended electricity through the Afram River to the enclave, constructed roads, extended socio-economic infrastructure to the area , built Senior High Schools, health facilities among others.



Emmanuel Okai Mintah donated set of Information System equipment and generator to the community to set up information center to facilitate access to information.



He also sponsored fun games and football match in Preda community which brought excitement to the community.



The program was climaxed with a feast to celebrate his birthday with the people.



The member of Parliament for Afram Plains North Betty Krosby Mensah commended Okai Mintah for his visit and support in the constituency.



He appealed to more others to pay similar working visit to the area which is stronghold of the NDC to inspire hope to the people.



“It was a pleasure to host these lovely people in my constituency, looking forward to host more people in my constituency”.



