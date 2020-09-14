General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Okada riders swamp Mahama after radio interview

play videoJohn Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, swamped by the Okada Riders

Hundreds of Okada Riders invaded the premises of Accra-based radio station, Class FM after they got wind of the NDC’s flagbearer visit to the place.



Former President John Dramani Mahama was at the radio station to speak on COVID-19, the current government as well as to reiterate his plans for the country should he win the upcoming December polls.



In their numbers, the Okada Riders stormed the media house in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the erstwhile president while some sought to have a clearance on his campaign messages to legalise okada business in the country.



Some, who could not hide their excitement after seeing Mahama in person, could be heard screaming in the Ga language, “We are behind you, we are behind you.”



Others, who stood at a distance continued to take photos and videos of him.



John Mahama has consistently touted his intention to make Okada business legal stating that it serves as an employment and a source of income for the many young people who do not have jobs.



Speaking to the chiefs, people, and party supporters at Kpando in the Volta Region on Friday, 21st August 2020 he noted, “I've been seeing young people who have finished school and they can’t find a job and, so, they are looking for something they can do and many of our young people are riding motorcycles and transporting people from place to place, and we call them Okada.”



He added, “but in our law, it says Okada is illegal but Okada is a reality, it has come to stay, you can't stop it, and, so, I've suggested and I say when we come into the office, we will legalise Okada but we will regulate it,” Mr. Mahama said.



Meanwhile, the National President of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana, Michael Kofi Owusu, has welcomed the promise by John Mahama.



According to Kofi Owusu, legalising Okada will greatly help reduce crime and unemployment in the country stating that his association with a population of over 800, 000 will be ready to comply with rules and regulations if the Okada business is legalized.



It is however unclear the conversation that went on with representatives of the Okada riders and John Mahama at Class FM.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.