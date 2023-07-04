Okada rider found dead at Otoase

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 24-year-old okada rider has allegedly been killed at Otoase in the Ayensuano district by unidentified assailants.



Mensah, the young man, was allegedly murdered by some people who hired his services.



His alleged assailants also stole his motorcycle after attacking him.



The alleged attackers asked him to take them to Kwarfokurom, but the young man was later found dead.



Madam Tsotso, the deceased’s mother, stated that she was at home when she received a phone call informing him that his son had been attacked.



The bereaved mother said she rushed to the scene and discovered her son bleeding.



Attempts to rush him to the hospital were hampered by the lack of even a motorcycle to transport him.



When they arrived at the hospital, she claimed, the son was pronounced dead.



She has requested that the police investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.



Former Ayensuano MP Samuel Ayepaye expressed regret over the boy’s death.



According to him, the deceased was an SHS graduate who worked as an okada rider to help pay for his tertiary education.



He noted that some claim the young man was shot, while others claim he was stabbed with scissors.