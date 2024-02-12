Okada rider escapes mob attack after knocking down to death dog at Nungua Coco Beach

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

An Okada rider has escaped mob attack moments after knocking down a White man’s dog (killing it instantly) at the Nungua Coco Beach on Sunday morning (February 11,2024).



A group of motor riders had visited the beach, albeit a usual routine, to show their respective riding skills.



One of the motor riders while on top speed then knocked down one of the three dogs he had earlier bypassed killing it instantly.



The rider in question, managed to escape the wrath of the many people who had gathered wondering what would have happened if it were one of the many beach revelers who were at the beach.



According to EIB Network Journalist, Murtala Inusah who was at the Coco Beach, the Police at the Nungua District Headquarters visited the scene and retrieved the motorbike after the white man in question had reported the case.



A lady who accompanied the owner of the dog to the beach was seen shedding uncontrollable tears as she mourned the dog’s death.



The owner later carried the dead dog away for burial.