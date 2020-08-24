General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Okada not the cause of major accidents – MP rubbishes GMA report

Okada has been blamed for causing mayhem on the road

NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Agbodza Governs, has rubbished claims that the large number of accident cases recorded in major hospitals are caused by Okada operators (motorbikes used as commercial transport).



A report by the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has indicated that Okada operators cause harm on the roads, bring to questions moves to legalise that mode of transportation.



This comes at the back of NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama’s promise to legalise the operation after insisting that it creates more jobs for Ghanaians than the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).



But Kwame Agbodza Governs, during an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', argued that the Association is painting a bad picture of the riders – something he described as “unfortunate”.



“If a car knocks an Okada driver down, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Okada driver was at fault,” he said.





