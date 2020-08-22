General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

‘Okada business more profitable than NABCO’ – NDC MP

MP for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Agbodza

Ranking Member for Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Agbodza has stated that legalizing motorcycles, popularly referred to as okada will be more beneficial than the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) as people can create jobs and make some money just within their small communities.



According to him, legalizing okada is an essential part of transportation because many service workers including the police and health workers depend on them to be able to get to their respective workplaces or undertake critical services.



“[Legalizing Okada] will be useful than even NABCO, because these people can create jobs within their locality. They don’t need to move from their locality to anywhere…. [When we do this] The teacher, nurse taking Okada to school doesn’t feel he’s breaking the laws any longer. I think the former president is in tune with the realities of the times. I will be happy to see this become a law to make Okada a safe and profitable business.” He stated in an interview with Citifm



Mr. Agbodza’s comments come after John Mahama’s endorsement of ‘okada’ businesses in the country.



John Mahama on August 22, 2020 in an address to chiefs and people of Kpando in the Volta Region as part of his tour of the region said he recognizes the benefits of the ‘okada’ to the many families that depend on it.



“In our laws, okada is illegal. But in reality, okada has become part of us. It has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So I have suggested that when we come into office, we will legalize okada but we will regulate it…We will regulate it and give them the necessary training so they are able to conduct their business in a safe manner,” John Mahama said.





