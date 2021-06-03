Oheneba Nkrabea and family spotted at Achimota to complete admission processes

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Oheneba Nkrabea, one of the two Rastafarian boys who has been in the news in the past months over the refusal of the Achimota School to admit them has been spotted with his family at the school.



In photos shared by TV3 Ghana via its Twitter account, the boy whose dreadlocks became an issue and his parents are captured at the school's administration block, carrying items such as brooms and a black polythene bag.



It is reported that Oheneba, with his family, are there to complete the admission process.



This follows a landmark ruling by an Accra Human Rights Court earlier this week that the Achimota School had no basis to turn away the two boys because of their dreadlocks.



The court ruled that Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea should be admitted into the school, an order the Achimota School Board said it is going to appeal.



