Ofosu-Ampofo suspends campaign after mother’s death

Politics of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has suspended the campaign for his re-election following the death of his mother.



In a statement addressed to members of the NDC, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, the NDC chairman indicated that he is suspending his campaign to be with his family as they mourn his mother, the late Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.



“Dear Comrades, it is with a heavy heart that I write to announce the passing of the matriarch and rock of my family, my dear mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu. In one of the darkest moments in my life and that of my family, I am not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. In view of this, I am temporarily suspending all campaign activities as together with the rest of the family, we reflect and mourn the passing of the woman who shaped our very beings,” parts of the statement read.



“On behalf of my family and I, I thank all those who have reached out to us with encouragement and those who have spared thoughts and prayers in these very difficult times,” the NDC national chairman added.



Ofosu-Ampofo, in a Facebook post on Monday, October 31, 2022, announced that his mother passed on in the early hours of the day at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.



He indicated that Auntie Mary was 84 years old.



“It is with extreme sadness that I announce the death of my beloved mother Mary Gyawubea Badu (Popularly known as Auntie Mary) in the early morning of today Monday the 31st of October 2022 at Koforidua Regional Hospital.



"She was 84 Years. May Her Soul Find Eternal Rest,” parts of Ofosu-Ampofo’s post read.



Meanwhile, the NDC national executive elections are slated for December 17, 2022.



Ofosu-Ampofo is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











IB/DO