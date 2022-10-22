Ofosu-Ampofo sends well wishes to all NDC constituency executive aspirants

Politics of Saturday, 22 October 2022

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has sent well wishes to constituency executives aspirants across the country in the ongoing constituency elections.



The election are running on October 22 and 23, 2022, across the country.



In a statement issued by the Office of the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo urged all aspiring candidates to stay true and committed to the tenets of the NDC.



“The time has come once again for our great party to show the world that we are the true bastion of democracy. As we go into our Constituency Elections this weekend, I encourage all aspirants to conduct themselves with decorum and restraint as we further cement our credentials as the world’s foremost democratic political party,” he said.



He further asked that all aspirants keep their eyes on the ultimate goal of annexing power and rescuing the country from the doldrum it has been plunged into over the past six years.



“Let me take this opportunity to remind us all that this elections is a means to the ultimate end of a resounding victory come December 2024. There is a higher purpose and calling that we must respond to. Across the country, there is a genuine cry for the return of the NDC to rescue the country and we must not faint neither must we lose sight of this. We must heed to this call and work hard to meet the expectations of Ghanaians,” he added.



The NDC constituency elections is being held across the country to elect party executives at the constituency level ahead of the National Executives Elections, which comes off in December 2022.



Earlier, the NDC had issued a statement to the effect that it had put elections in a number of constituencies around the country on hold due to issues related to the registers in those areas.



