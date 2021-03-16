General News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Ofosu Ampofo behaves like a toddler’ – Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, suspended member of NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the suspended member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched an attack on the party’s National Chairman, describing him as someone who behaves like a toddler.



Jacobs who insisted that he is no more a member of the NDC told Akoma FM in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb that, “Ofosu Ampofo behaves like a toddler, he thinks we don’t know that he is nurturing an ambition to become the flagbearer of the party.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo had earlier stated in a radio interview that the NDC supporters should ignore commentaries by the former Central Regional Chairman of the party as well as the former Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho because they have been suspended from the party.



He further stated that the party will not hesitate to take further action against the duo if their supporters call for it.



“What I can tell our supporters is that let us ignore Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs and focus on our party.



“As we speak, they have all been suspended from the party. If you wish that we take further actions against them following their action we will listen. We will go and look at exactly what has to be done to ensure sanity,” Ofosu-Ampofo said.



Bernard Allotey Jacobs was on May 6, 2020, suspended from the NDC for what was described as “persistent anti-party conduct".



A statement signed by the party's National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said the decision was taken after a meeting held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party which acted on behalf of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).



"Allotey Jacobs's suspension takes immediate effect in accordance with “Article 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the party’s constitution,” the statement read.



“The matter has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the party for further action," the statement read further.