Oforikrom says yes to Mike Aidoo

Michael Akwasi Aidoo, mostly known as ‘Mike Aidoo’, a young politician with an infectious soft-skills acumen has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 parliamentary primaries for the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



Mike Aidoo polled 666 valid votes to emerge winner of the primaries. His closest contender, Claudia Lumor of Glitz Africa fame, had 351 votes followed by Nelson Owusu Ansah who had 92 votes, Joseph Tieyiri who had 13 votes, and Gyamfi Adwabour who had 8 votes.



Ahead of the Oforikrom primaries, Minister for Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey with other party notables stormed the Constituency to support Claudia Lumor, but she lost to Mike Aidoo anyway and lost with a wide margin.



Just when the NPP officially opened nominations for the parliamentary primaries last year, a section of the constituency on their own, contributed funds to purchase the forms for Mike Aidoo.



The said delegates did not only print campaign T-shirts for Mike Aidoo, but they organized a jamboree with which they marched in a street carnival fashion to the Party’s office in the Constituency to pick the forms for him,



“Mike Aidoo has lobbying skills that can get us many projects and as a youth, we know that he will be able to link the youth, empower them, and create jobs for them. Even before he is voted for, he has done a lot for the constituency. And we believe that when he’s is voted for, more of it will come to Oforikrom,” the group led by Papa Yaw Jantuah told journalists.



Mike Aidoo has in recent years become a household name in the Oforikrom Constituency among both the young and old and his entry into the race has reenergized the enthusiasm of NPP faithful hitherto fatigued.



He holds a Masters in Business Administration (M.B.A.) Strategic Management and Consultancy from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he served as President of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana.



Before the M.B.A, Mike Aidoo had a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts from the KNUST. He is an old boy from Prempeh College.



Mike Aidoo is currently into petroleum trading and consults as a Trading Analyst and Strategic Manager with a rich practical know-how in Business Development.



He became an entrepreneur in 2010 when he started his own printing and advertising business and then went into the importation and retail of building materials.