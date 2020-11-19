Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: GNA

Oforikrom MP hands office complex to education directorate

Dr Emmanuel Marfo, MP, Oforikrom

Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, has handed over a building to the Municipal Directorate of Education to be used as an office complex.



The building, which was rented from the MPs share of the GetFund, is to help provide a conducive atmosphere for the directorate, which is currently operating from a junior high school building in the area.



Oforikrom Municipal Assembly was created in 2018 after it was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).



Most of the decentralized departments lacked office accommodation and the Municipal directorate of education was no exception.



Dr Marfo, handing over the building at a ceremony at Susanso, said the office complex would help provide a spacious operating environment for the staff until a permanent one was given to them.



He expressed the hope the new office would go a long way to help the officials to improve the quality of education in the municipality.



Dr Marfo said work had begun to establish Information Communication Technology centres in almost all the basic schools in the municipality to facilitate the teaching and learning of ICT in the area.



Mrs Gloria Timah Gambrah, Municipal Chief Executive, commended the MP for donating the office complex to the directorate as the Assembly was working to provide a permanent office complex.



She also commended the MP for his commitment to improving the standard of education in the area.



Mrs Dorothy Opare Baidu, Municipal Director of Education, who received the keys to the office complex, thanked the MP for coming to their aid by renting an office complex for them.



She said the office would help provide the needed space for staff to give off their best to support quality education delivery in the area.





