Oforikrom MCE praises teachers for selfless service

Mrs Gloria Gambrah, the Oforikrom Municipal Chief Executive, has praised basic school teachers in the area for their selfless sacrifices in educating Ghanaian children.



She said the dedication to duty, hard work and sacrifices to prepare the candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), especially during the COVID-19 period, were worth recognizing.



Mrs Gambrah was speaking at a reception organized for 145 basic school teachers in the municipality, who served as invigilators and supervisors during the just ended BECE.



She said the Assembly considered the role of teachers in preparing and developing the human resource of the municipality as crucial and would continue to acknowledge their efforts to improve the quality of education in the area.



Mrs Gambrah pointed out that the Assembly was committed to working with the teachers to promote quality education delivery.



The MCE also commended the BECE candidates for their high sense of comportment during and after the examination.



On behalf of the teachers, Mrs Dorothy Opare Baidu, the Oforikrom Municipal Director of Education, thanked the Municipal Assembly and the MCE for the recognition.



She stressed the need for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to emulate the gesture and honour hard-working teachers.





