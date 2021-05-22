Ofori Panin SHS gets new bus from 1984 Year Group

Regional News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: Ofori Panin SHS, Contributor

The 1984 Year Group of the Ofori Panin Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region has presented a 12-seater Hyundai Satrex minibus valued at eighty thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢80,000) to their Alma mater as a way of giving back to the institution that made them who they are in society today.



This was in response to the School Administration’s request to help facilitate the movement of particularly the Science, Mathematics & Robotics Team of the School in carrying out their academic and practical activities.



According to the President of the 1984 Year Group, Bishop Asante Marfo-Ahenkora, this gesture also forms part of their contribution to the School for having moulded them academically, socially and spiritually during their days in the School as it reflects in their various chosen careers.



The donation will further uplift the image of the School as it marks its 60th anniversary this year.



Bishop Ahenkora noted that the presentation was the outcome of several deliberations among Members as to what to do to support the pressing needs of their Alma Mater out of which the decision to purchase the bus stood tall among the prioritized areas hence its acquisition from the contribution of Members.



He used the opportunity to make a clarion call on other schools to learn from their gesture and that the development of schools must not be left as a sole responsibility of government.



Upon receipt of the vehicle, the Headmaster of the School, Mr Ernest Antwi Gyimah thanked the 1984 Alumni of the School, revealing that the School’s current population stands at over 3,000 students.



Mr Gyimah enumerated some of government’s on-going projects for the school some of which include a 3-storey teachers’ bungalow, a 2-storey girls’ dormitory.



He commended government for the efforts being made in this regard. Having said that, Mr Gyimah stated that the school’s administration would be delighted to have some of the challenges confronting them addressed through the support of old students, benevolent organizations, among others. Some of these include insufficient students’ dormitories and bad roads leading to the school.



The Headmaster of the School together with other members of Staff were full of joy by the gesture extended to them by the 1984 Year Group and assured the year Group that the vehicle would be put to the best of its use and for the intended purpose.