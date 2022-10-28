Ofori-Atta would have been one of Africa's most glorified ministers if not for COVID – Ayew Afriye

Politics of Friday, 28 October 2022

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs demanding the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said that had it not been for the Coronavirus and the Russia-Ukraine war, the minister would have been one of the most glorified ministers in the sub-region.



In the view of the MP, who is the Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta has performed wonderfully, insisting that the growth of the economy and the direction of the economy was on the right trajectory before the global disasters.



He, however, said that in spite of the wonderful work the finance minister has done on the economy, Ghanaians are going through difficult times, the reason for which there is a push for his dismissal.



Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye also likened Ghanaians to the Israelites of the biblical times, when they rejected God any time they went through difficulties.



He added that although the MPs acknowledge Ken Ofori-Atta’s sterling performance, they are only acting upon the instruction of their constituents.



“We represent the people and we must act upon their demand. But for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War, I am sure Ken would have been one of the most glorified ministers in Africa because the growth of the economy and the direction of the economy was on the right trajectory.



“Working with people is difficult because when things are going well, they won’t complain, but the moment things get difficult, they forget all the good works you have done for them. It’s just like how ungrateful the Israelites were to God in spite of all the things God did for them. In difficult times, they rejected God even to the extent of worshiping idols.



“So, the only way to satisfy our constituents is to act upon their demand of getting Ken Ofori-Atta sacked. They won’t listen to anything you tell them,” he told the Morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson, in an interview.



He also added that if there are signs of economic recovery, they (the MPs) will abandon the call for the dismissal of the finance minister.



“Yes, we acceded to the president’s appeal so if after the 3 weeks, the economy is doing well, and everyone is talking about it we won’t push through with demand for his dismissal,” he added.



