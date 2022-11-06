Ofori-Atta's removal: Akufo-Addo's plea 'untenable' and 'senseless' - Dr. Amoako Baah

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has described as "senseless and untenable" President Akufo-Addo's plea for Ken Ofori-Atta to stay until the 2023 budget statement is presented to Parliament.



The President, following the MPs' demand to axe the Finance Minister, held an emergency meeting pleading for some time.



According to a statement from the Majority caucus, the President wants Ken Ofori-Atta to conclude with "the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand will be acted upon.”



However, Dr Amoako Baako interacting with Adakabre Frimpong Manso on Neat FM, said: "it is not tenable, it doesn't make sense. If you intend to bring a new person why don't you do it now? unless there's something very crucial for Ofori-Atta to do, but I don't think there is; it's just a coverup; every other explanation doesn't make sense. If I were him (Ofori-Atta), I would have resigned..."



Listen to him in the video below:



