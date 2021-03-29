Ofori-Atta’s approval was discussed with Council of Elders – NDC

Politics of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

The opposition National Democratic Congress has called for calm among its followers following the consensus approval of Finance Minister-nominee Ken Ofori-Atta by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



“It is hereby announced to the rank and file of the party and to the notice of all Comrades, that a decision by the Appointments Committee to recommend Ken Ofori Atta for the approval by consensus will be made public today in Parliament."



“Following what transpired previously in respect of vetting and approval of some Ministers designate the Minority leadership, the Party leadership, as well as the Council of Elders, have engaged in extensive consultations with the view to adopt a common position based on the exigencies of the situation,” General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketia said in a statement.



It added: “I, therefore, urge all members to remain circumspect when the need for reaction arise. The NDC Parliamentary Caucus and FEC will be fully briefed accordingly”.



Meanwhile, the Minority leader and ranking member for the committee Haruna Iddrisu in seconding the motion argued that the support from his side does not mean satisfaction of performance of the nominee.



According to him, the minister must be made to face the consequences of running down the economy for the past four years. The Tamale South MP, however, assured the minister will be made to account for oil revenues as flagged by PIAC.