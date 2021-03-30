Ofori-Atta’s approval: Minority doesn’t have the numbers - New Edubiase MP

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, Mr. Adams Abdul Salam has urged members of the NDC to calm down following the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



The MP who is not happy about the approval of Ofori-Atta said although the opposition NDC did not want the Finance Minister approved, they did not have the numbers to reject him despite their earlier position.



Reacting to the controversy surrounding Ofori-Atta’s approval, Mr Salam said “all the questions that needed to be asked… were asked. And our position on the competence of Ken Ofori-Atta has not changed. We did not approve him because we thought he was credible; we did not approve him because we thought he was competent enough to change the fortunes of the country in terms of the economy.”



He continued, “All that we are saying is that look, when you have to make some of these decisions before we take a vote to the floor there has to be some strategy behind it.”



Asked why they still went ahead to approve Ofori-Atta despite calling him incompetent, he remarked, “So, what’s the point of taking a vote to the floor and losing out at the end of the day?”



“We do not have that powers… In reality, it's 137 and 136 [against the NDC] what happened with Bagbin was a different scenario. Until we have the cooperation of some of the members of the other side, we cannot have our way as we did with the Speakership.”