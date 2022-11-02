Ofori-Atta must go: Majority Leader facing 'witches dance' - Haruna Iddrisu

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has assured that the Minority Caucus he leads in Parliament will fully pursue a censure vote initiated against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking on the floor of the House on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, Haruna reiterated having issued a nine-line whip for members of his caucus when the day f voting comes, affirming that he will move the motion before November 10.



In his submission, he mocked his colleague on the Majority bench, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu describing him as someone in a tight corner who has to partake in a witches’ dance.



“I told the Majority Leader that I can understand his situation, he is confronted with the witches' dance. If he dances forward, the mother dies; if he goes backwards, the father dies.



“He himself knows that the Hon. Minister for Finance is not performing and cannot perform and cannot deliver us out of the economic woes.



He added that it was just a matter of time before the embattled Minister will be ousted: “he doesn’t want to be seen to torpedo the man to act as Minister for Finance but we may get there, he will go and someone will come.”



On reservations raised by deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin over the censure vote, the presiding speaker Andrew Asiamah said the censure motion had already been discussed and the speaker (Bagbin) ruled that motion was proper.



Consequently, he stated that the House cannot reverse the speaker’s ruling but only wait for the motion to mature and see the next steps.



Haruna Iddrisu after confirming that the motion will be filed also called on MPs in the Majority to join them to remove Ofori-Atta.



“I will move the motion for the censure of the Hon. Minister for Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta. Those like-minded persons who will dance with us, Mr. Speaker, they will be welcomed in the secret ballots,” Haruna stressed.



Some 80 NPP MPs last week demanded the minister resigns over the bad state of the economy but a meeting with the president meant that they stand down their request on two conditions.



The Minority filed a vote of censure and has vowed to pursue it to its logical conclusion.



