Ofori-Atta likely to face 'empty' Parliament on budget day

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb has gathered that Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled Finance Minister, will be meeting an empty Parliament when he appears on November 24, to read the 2023 budget statement.



According to sources, both majority and minority MPs are likely not to be present on the day of the budget presentation, which will make it impossible for the minister to present the budget to the House because there will be a lack of quorum as required by the Constitution.



Ken Ofori-Atta had already indicated that he was going to present the budget despite some NPP MPs and the Minority MPs wanting him out of office.



The minister after facing censure committee on Friday told an Accra-based Joy News that Ghanaians should expect him to present the budget on November 24.



When he was quizzed by journalists that will he go to Parliament to present the 2023 budget, he responded, “yeah, expect so. That seems to be a weird question.”



Ken Ofori-Atta further stated that he has not heard officially that some NPP MPs have indicated boycotting his budget presentation.



"I don't know; I haven't heard that officially...," Ofori-Atta stressed.



The 98 NPP MPs insist that they will boycott the budget presentation if the minister appears before the House.



“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him,"



The Asante Akim North MP further explained on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, that they will only participate in the budget presentation and appropriation if the President appoints someone else other than Ken Ofori-Atta to present the budget.



“We’re not saying we won’t do the President’s business. We’re saying we won’t do President’s business through Ofori-Atta. So if anybody else comes with President’s business, we’ll participate,” Appiah-Kubi said.



PEN/SARA