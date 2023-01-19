Ofori-Atta is the problem, get him out - Kabila to President Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh, CPP former Acting General Secretary, has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refusing to heed the calls on him to sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



According to James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is a headache to Ghanaians and the Akufo-Addo administration.



"The issue of trust is key in communication. If you talk about transparent, sincere, open conversation; trust or the confidence of people is very significant. I don't know but whatever it is, the overwhelming verdict of Ghanaians which is not scientifically established is that the President must change this Finance Minister," he said.



He also asked the Minister if he is comfortable with the outcome of events in the country.



"Mr. Minister, so all that is going on, are you okay? Are you comfortable with it?"



Kabila wondered why the President would allow the Minister to lead the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), expressing that Mr. Ofori-Atta has lost the confidence of the Ghanaian people.



"The Finance Minister who is leading this conversation is an issue because the trust issue is major. Parliament, both the Majority and Minority, and many Ghanaians have registered their displeasure. So, are we saying we can't find any person in Ghana to lead this process apart from Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta?", he queried.



He couldn't fathom why Mr. Ofori-Atta remains in office despite all the pleas from the citizenry and even Members of Parliament.



"The President must get this clear that for one man to be an issue to your government, Mr. President, it's too much!"



He made these comments during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme Wednesday morning.



