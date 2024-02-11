Ofori-Atta exits, Oppong Nkrumah ‘swerves’ sports ministry - The latest on Akufo-Addo's imminent reshuffle

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Rumours have been swirling regarding an imminent reshuffle in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, marking a significant development since he assumed office in 2017.



Numerous media outlets have speculated that several key cabinet ministers will receive new portfolios, while others may depart from the government following the conclusion of the party's parliamentary primaries.



In a recent tweet by Muftawu Nabila Abdulai of Joy FM, there was a suggestion that Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who was slated to replace Mustapha Ussif as Sports Minister has now been earmarked for the Works and Housing Ministry role.



Additionally, there are indications that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta may finally be replaced by Mohammed Amin, while Okoe Boye is reportedly poised to assume responsibilities within the Health Ministry.



Meanwhile, last week, 24 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) were sacked and 26 others were replaced.





— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) February 10, 2024

