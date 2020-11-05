General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Ofori-Atta deserves credit for our recovery and growth - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has called on critics of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to credit him with Ghana's recent economic recovery and growth rather than attack him.



According to the Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase Ayirebi, Mr Ofori Atta's ingenuity and excellence is what has fuelled the Akufo-Addo administration's ability to mobilize resources for recovery and growth of the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking to the Press on the sideline of the Nation Building Updates, Mr Nkrumah said the billions of inherited debts paid, new resources injected into the Agric sector and industry, resources mobilized to keep the lights on and funding of key flagship programs all bear testimony that Mr Ofori Atta has done exceedingly well in delivering on his mandate.



"It is not surprising that some persons who may be displeased with Mr Ofori Atta's steady rise and the consequences of some of the economic reforms will take advantage of the Special Prosecutor's comments on the Agyapa transaction and twist it in an effort to denigrate Mr Ofori Atta. But the Ken I know will remain focused and deliver even more," he said.



The Minister was speaking in reaction to comments passed by the flagbearer of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama calling for Mr Ofori Atta to be sacked.



"If all Finance Ministers before him had worked with such diligence, humility and forthrightness, Ghana would be 10 times better off today. But in Ghana when you work hard and do so selflessly, it still will not protect you from unwarranted attacks.



"It is uncontested that President Akufo-Addo has been exceptional in the delivery of his promises and cleaning the mess he inherited. One key person who has assisted him to do that is Ken Ofori Atta. His prudence, resource mobilizing abilities and service have been instrumental in this. Celebrate him. Don't do the usual Ghanaian pull him down," he added.



The Finance Minister has been subjected to criticism following a corruption risk assessment by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on the Agyapa Royalties transaction.



However, Mr Nkrumah was quick to defend his colleague noting that the transaction went through all available layers of scrutiny and is a good deal in the interest of Ghanaians. He mentioned that the President's directive for the scrutiny of the deal to be commenced afresh by parliament is welcome and would help bolster confidence in the transaction in the future.

