Offinso: Immigration officers bust 4 galamsey aliens

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Offinso Municipal Immigration Command in the Ashanti Region has arrested four illegal immigrants attempting to enter Kumasi to engage in illegal mining activities.



The foreigners were arrested at the Offinso Abofour checkpoint on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, around 5:25 pm.



They were aboard a VIP bus with registration number AS 4521-21 travelling from Bolgatanga to Kumasi.



The four foreigners include three Burkinabes namely Aziz Kampala, 17; Gan Kwapufu, 24; Basinga Ibrahima, 24; and a Nigerian, Abdul Razak Ali, 21.



The Municipal Immigration Commander, Abraham Ewudzie, told Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the foreigners were not having any valid travel documents to enter the country.



He said during interrogation, they said they were coming to the country to engage in galamsey activities with a man who invited them.



Mr Ewudzie said although they have the zeal to embark on patrol, they do not have vehicles for that purpose.



He, therefore, called on NGOs and philanthropists to come to their aid with vehicles to intensify their patrols.