General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Offices of Ghana’s Mission to UN open July 1, 2020

Offices of the Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate General, New York will be opened temporarily to the public starting July 1, 2020.



This was contained in a statement released by a Consul General, Hon Prof. Samuel K. Adomako.



The Mission closed down its New York office following the spread of the novel Coronavirus which has ravaged many lives and battered several economies across the world.



The statement, however, outlined measures designed to minimise the spread of the virus, adding that it is in line with the New York State’s preventive protocols.



See full statement below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.