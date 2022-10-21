Ofankor-Nsawam road reconstruction, expansion to affect 400 properties

Regional News of Friday, 21 October 2022

About 400 properties will be affected by the reconstruction and expansion works on the Ofankor –Nsawam road project.



The properties, some of which are on road reservations, include schools, stores, and residential facilities.



The 17.85-kilometre Ofankor-Nsawam dual-carriage reconstruction project awarded to Messrs Maripoma Engineering Limited is expected to be completed in 24 months.



It involves the construction of a two km road with eight lanes as well as a 16.85km road of 10 lanes from Ofankor to the White House stretch.



An additional two lanes will be added to the dual carriage with extra two service lanes to serve adjoining communities.



While three extra lanes each will be added to the Pokuase to Nsawam dual roads to make it five on each side, with the provision for nine pedestrian footbridges and an underpass at some points, with wider drainages, street lights, road signs, and pedestrian walkways.



Though the contractor has started earthworks on portions not affected by any obstruction, the Ghanaian Times has learnt that the delay in addressing the thorny issue of the affected properties and the urgent relocation of utility lines could delay the project.



This came to light when the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Attah, for the second time in two months, visited the construction site on Wednesday to acquaint himself with the progress of work as well as get first-hand information on teething challenges confronting the contractor and ways to address them.



He was accompanied by one of his deputies, Stephen Jalula, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr. Alhaji Awullo Abass, Director of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), the Department of Feeder and Urban Roads as well as the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Wilkinson Clemence, and the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong.



The consultant to the project, Mr. Kwabena Bempong, briefing the minister and his entourage, explained that the contractor who has been working day and night had completed about 30 percent of earthworks, and what is left now is the removal of structures in the way to speed up work.



He said the valuation officers of the ministry are working round the clock to resolve the issue and appealed to the minister and the municipal assembly to intervene.



Mr. Amoako-Attah, satisfied with the level of commitment of the contractor, said he has taken note of the challenges and assured of the ministry’s and government’s commitment to ensure the project was efficiently and properly executed.