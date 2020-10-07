Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Source: GNA

Odododiodioo deserves better – Nii Bannerman

NPP Odododiodioo Parliamentary aspirant, Nii Lante Bannerman

Nii Lante Bannerman, aspiring Member of Parliament on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, Odododiodioo constituency, says he will offer the constituents a better leadership for development.



He said the constituency since the birth of the fourth republic, had not seen much development due to poor leadership and lack of initiative over the years from the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) candidates who had largely led the constituency.



He spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after a solidarity walk by party members of the constituency to support the Presidential candidature of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as he filed his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission (EC) head office in Accra, on Tuesday for the 2020 general elections.



He said the support for the President was because of the unprecedented work done by him and the NPP government in the area, adding “they have benefitted from our programmes, initiatives hence the support to show their love for the Party”.



Mr Bannerman said some of the projects were the Jamestown fishing harbour, two Astro turfs to enable the youth develop their football skills.



He said he had personally supported some constituents with 60 sewing machines, 20 deep freezers and seed capital to establish small businesses to earn a living.

