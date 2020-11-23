Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Odododiodio Violence: Nii Lante Vanderpuye is a hypocrite – Ursula Owusu

MP for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says the conduct of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, regarding the recent violence that occurred in the constituency is hypocritical.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, who is also the Minister for Communication, said this on Monday, November 23, when she spoke to Berla Mundi on the Women’s Factor segment on TV3‘s New Day.



According to her, she was a victim of electoral violence orchestrated by Nii Lante Vanderpuye, so she was surprised that he was crying foul after the recent tensions in the Constituency.



"I get emotional when I hear him speak about these things. He sent people to apologize to me for what he did. I told him that we were mates at Legon so if I had died, he would have come to my funeral and shed crocodile tears, knowing that he was responsible for my death. So for me, he ranting about electoral violence is hypocritical to me.”



In 2012, the Communication Minister was attacked at a registration centre in the Odododiodio Constituency by alleged supporters of the NDC.



Nii Lantey Vanderpuye was accused of causing the attack.



The Communications Minister further stated that she didn’t want to comment on the happenings at Odododiodio because she feels they are unnecessary.



"All these political violence we unleash on ourselves is unnecessary. Elections are a contest of ideas. So if you think it’s okay for you to pay thugs to attack someone but when you are attacked you come and scream…I refused to comment on that incident because it’s not necessary. When it happens to me it is not right when it happens to someone too it’s not right.”



In October this year, both supporters of the NDC and the NPP clashed in the Constituency, leaving many injured.







The constituency is one of the flashpoints going into the elections.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.