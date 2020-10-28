Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Odododiodio: ‘Only people without ideas resort to violence’ - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of politicians who plan to use violence to win elections since they do not have any ideas and messages to convince people to vote for them.



He urged Ghanaians to use their discretion to vote in the upcoming December elections and refrain from engaging in violence on the day of elections.



“Let’s allow people to use their discretion to vote, this is not something we should fight about. If you want to use violence to win the elections it means you have no plan in mind for the people,” Nana Addo told the gathering at the commissioning of the newly built football turf at Bukom Park.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s comments come days after factions of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress clashed in the Odododiodio constituency leaving scores of people injured.



According to the NPP flagbearer any politician who involves the public to engage in violence does not have any good idea in mind.



Nana Addo stated, “Anyone who will resort to the use of violence in the elections shows that they don’t have any good message for the people. If it’s true that we have to contest based on ideas why resort to violence to win. If you do so it means you don’t have anything in mind to win the elections.”



The President of the Republic who is seeking a 2nd term in office pleaded with Ghanaians to be responsible citizens on the day of the elections.



“So I’m pleading with you that we don’t want any chaos in the December 7 elections because the whole world is watching us, so it’s up to show to them that we are responsible people who are law-abiding,” Nana Addo said.



He added, “I know it’s only a few people who have rebellious thoughts so they choose to engage in negative things.”





