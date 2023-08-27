Odike hails Asantehene for destoolment of Chiefs over galamsey menace

Regional News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Founder of the United Progressive Party and astute politician, Akwasi Addai, popularly known as Odike has commended the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for the destoolment of four chiefs in the last few months.



According to Mr. Odike, the move by the Asantehene will serve as a deterrent to other chiefs who have been engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) in their areas.



“Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu must be applauded for the destoolment of the four chiefs”.



This latest move by the Asantehene follows closely on the heels of another recent destoolment – that of the Chief of Bekwai Abodom – who was accused of engaging in illegal mining activities within his jurisdiction.



The Asantehene’s decision to destool the Chief of Aduamoa is rooted in a history of persistent engagement in inappropriate behavior, despite having been cautioned on numerous occasions.



Speaking in an interview with Afia Kwarteng Asamani on Original TV’s Adwenepa Morning show, he reiterated the rate and manner some of these Ashante chiefs have given out lands to galamsey operators which has resulted in the constant destruction of our water bodies, he further noted that,” he still stands by his comments he made on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM accusing chiefs in the Ashanti Region of being complicit in the illegal mining menace.”



He believes his comments are factual and has challenged the chiefs to prove him wrong if that is not the case.



