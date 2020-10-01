Regional News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: GNA

Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu elected new President of Central Region House of chiefs

Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII

Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area, has been elected the new President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs.



He polled 15 of the 24 total votes cast to beat the incumbent, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Paramount Chief of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, who had seven votes.



Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, the Paramount Chief of Anyan-Abaasa Traditional Area, was also elected as the Vice President of the House, during the election supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).



Three other Paramount Chief, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, of Abeadze Traditional Area, Odeefuo Afankwa III, for Breman Essiam Traditional Area and Oseadeyo Kwesi Kenin IV, of Twifo-Atti Mokwa Traditional Area were elected as representatives of the National House of Chiefs.



Justice Mrs Patience Mills Tetteh, a High Court Judge, administered the Oath of office to the newly elected President and his vice.



In his acceptance speech, Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu praised his predecessors for the immense contribution to the sustenance of the chieftaincy institution in the region and pledged to tap into their experience for a successful tenure.



“The contribution and experience of every member of this house will be needed more than ever and every Paramount Chief will have to give out his best to realise the utmost aspiration of their subjects in their respective jurisdictions,” he stated.



He urged the chiefs to maintain peace in their respective Traditional Areas and the Region as a whole.



Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu expressed his readiness to work with all members of the house and stakeholders to accomplish the shared mission of meeting the needs of their communities and the region at large.



He said the required committees would soon be formed to give every member of the house the privilege of serving on at least one committee.



“Collectively, we shall work together to further project Central Region as a preferred and attractive destination for investors and tourists by partnering more with public and private sectors,” he stated



Odeefo touted the opportunities available for partnership with government agencies such as the Ghana Tourism Board, Coastal Development Authority, CEDECOM and the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority to reduce poverty in the region.



He admonished members of the house to exert the right influence to improve infrastructure, primary healthcare and education.



Odeefo Amoakwa Buadu, enstooled Paramount chief in 2009, is a past student of St. Augustine’s College in Cape Coast and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi where he obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering.



He holds an Executive MBA from the University of Ghana Business School and a Diploma in Chieftaincy from the Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA)





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.