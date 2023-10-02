OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: It's risky to ignore grievances of the youth - Duncan-Williams warns

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International has cautioned the government against mishandling of current grievances of the youth which has resulted in the recent protests.



He said during a sermon on September 24, that it was a risk for any leader or government to neglect the frustrations of the youth especially given the fact that they are hard to please.



Without mentioning the specific title of the protests organized by Democracy Hub, that is #OccupyJulorbiHouse, the clergyman said there was the need for skillfulness and tactical moves to address these concerns.



“It is true that we are in a very difficult situation but if we cross 2024 and we do the four years of 2025, a day will come in this country; like they are doing in America, they are holding Donald Trump responsible; citizens will hold politicians responsible.



“That day is coming. It is coming,” he cautioned.



“Because when you are dealing with the youth, unmarried, without children or property, they are unpredictable. And one of the things with dealing with the youth and some of these demonstrations which politicians must not ignore is the fact that the Bible says in the latter days, children shall be disobedient to their own parents.



“This young generation, they don’t care kwraa so when you are dealing with them, you need to be very skillful and very tactful,” he cautioned.



“It is a big deal for African nations and African leaders to ignore the cry and restlessness and frustration of the youth. It is a very bad move for any government in Africa to ignore the cry and concern of the next generation because it is difficult to ignore them. You must meet them halfway,” he stressed.







About the three-day #OccuptyJulorbiHouse protest



On September 23, the final day of the three-day protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.



This is despite the illegal arrests and police highhandedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incident as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra Road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.



SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the newest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below



