'#OccupyBoGProtest' tops Twitter trends

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Twitter users are using the trend to mobilise for a possible protest against BoG and its management

Amid the growing criticism directed towards the Bank of Ghana, a social media mobilization is underway, hinting at a potential protest against the central bank and its management.



Currently, the hashtag #OccupyBoGProtest dominates Twitter trends, with numerous users of the micro-blogging platform expressing their sentiments about the central bank's actions.



Users are utilizing the trend to emphasize their calls for the resignation of the Bank of Ghana's Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.



The bank has faced intense public scrutiny due to reports revealing a loss of over GH¢60 billion cedis in the year 2022.



Furthermore, experts and members of the opposition party have accused the bank of printing GH¢22.04 billion in 2022 without seeking parliamentary approval. Additionally, the bank is accused of writting off GH¢32 billion in government debt.



The opposition contends that the collaborative actions between the central bank and the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government have significantly contributed to the ongoing economic challenges within the country.



Read some #OccupyBoGProtest tweets below:





It is however our position that those who have so recklessly mismanaged the Central Bank and brought it to its knees cannot remain at the helm of affairs of the bank without being held accountable. #AddisonMustGo#OccupyBoGProtest — Elipklim (@justicemensah68) August 14, 2023

BoG wrote off a loss in public funds with consulting parliament, a breach of Public Financial Management Act,2016#AddisonMustGo#OccupyBoGProtest pic.twitter.com/hI6TdTQLoL — ɢᴇɴ.ᴀɢʙᴇꜱɪ (@KAgbesii) August 14, 2023

Ernest Addison blaming DDEP for the 60.8billion losses is illogical. #AddisonMustGo #OccupyBoGProtest — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) August 14, 2023

urgent and drastic action, the reckless, clueless and criminally minded NPP mismanagers of the economy have laid the final groundwork for the collapse of our economy which will worsen the already horrible conditions of Ghanaians. #AddisonMustGo#OccupyBoGProtest — NanaYaa Prempeh (@PrempehNanayaa) August 14, 2023

On the very important issue of the illegal write-off of about GHS48 billion debt owed by the government to the BOG, the explanation canvassed by the Central Bank in its statement of 9th August, 2023 is untenable, as it has no legal basis ... #AddisonMustGo#OccupyBOGProtest — P.B.Biney ????☯️ (@papabenyigh) August 14, 2023

We will not be surprised if members of the Economic Management Team involved in these contests make a strong showing. #AddisonMustGo#OccupyBoGProtest — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) August 14, 2023

Ghana went to IMF for $3B bailout, yet BoG loses Ghc60.8B = $6B. Twice the amt of the BAILOUT and everyone is calm in this country.

????????????????#AddisonMustGo#OccupyBoGProtest — YAW EDUFUL (@yaw_eduful_) August 14, 2023

They have already deployed more soldiers to BOG institutions.



Is it #OccupyBoGProtest or #AddisonMustGo? — YKGH (@YouKnowGhana) August 14, 2023

All rendered useless by this criminal enterprise named as Akufo Addo/Bawumia government. #AddisonMustGo #OccupyBoGProtest https://t.co/6YeZUDspCS — KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) August 14, 2023

Instead of regulation, Ernest Addison is printing money. #AddisonMustGo#OccupyBoGProtest pic.twitter.com/Y9dpvRgxes — The Second Coming Of JM (@MotiaNframa) August 14, 2023

