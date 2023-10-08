OccupyBoG Protest: AriseGhana slams Governor Addison over 'hooligans' comment

General News of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Civil society group, AriseGhana, has condemned the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison, for describing the protestors who demanded his resignation as 'hooligans' and 'irresponsible' people.



The group, in a statement released on October 8, 2023 and signed by its Convenor, Rex Omar, said that Dr Addison's comments were 'uncharitable' and 'disparaging' to the Ghanaians who marched peacefully to express their dissatisfaction with his performance.



AriseGhana, which organized the #OccupyBoG protest on Tuesday October 3, accused Dr. Addison of being incompetent and inept Governor.



The group further claimed that Dr. Addison had contributed to the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and inflicted unimaginable suffering and hardship on the people.



Arise Ghana, in conclusion said it will not be swayed by such comments and vowed to continue to pressure Dr. Addison to resign and save the apex Bank from further plummeting.



It said that it would collaborate with other civil society organizations, political parties and progressive forces to explore all legitimate means to remove Dr. Addison and his “reckless syndicate” from their positions in the Bank of Ghana.



ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of E-Forum here



