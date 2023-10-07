OccupyBoG: Grow up! - Atik Mohammed fires Sam George over 'watchman' comment

Politics of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former General Secretary of the People's National Convention, Atik Mohammed has berated the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, for describing the Director of Security at the Bank of Ghana as a "watchman".



Sam George referred to Wing Commander Kwame Asare-Boateng as watchman for being sent by the Governor of the bank, Dr. Ernest Addison, to receive their petition during their protest on Tuesday, October 3.



The Minority in Parliament and a large section of the Ghanaian populace thronged the Bank of Ghana demanding the resignation of the Governor and his deputies over allegations of mismanagement and financial malfeasance.



Sam George, reacting to the Governor's act, replied; "Parliament invites the Bank of Ghana at least twice a year and he has appeared only three times in seven years so it's not strange. It is the height of disrespect that we will come here and he will send the watchman, the watchman at the Bank of Ghana to come and receive the petition."



"Okay, the watchman should come to Parliament as well, when next he needs anything from Parliament he should send the watchman as well but we will be back. We will give the Police some days to rest but we will be back," he added.



But to Atik, Sam George has failed to "grow" as a Parliamentarian, hence resorting to the use of dishonorable language.



"I don't even want to glorify that comment with any discussion or commentary because the person who is calling the man a watchman, let's place their profiles of the two and do an analysis. You will come to the conclusion that the accuser rather fits the position that he is giving to the accused...and it appears it is something he usually does," he responded.



He stressed while making his submissions on Peace FM's morning show that "I think it's about time he learned from the feedback that he receives when he says some of these things...and more so, the position he holds is big. Being a representative of the people of your constituency is a big deal; it's not for nothing that we call you 'honorables' because you are supposed to live exemplary lives".



Atik Mohammed concluded that there are some Members of Parliament whose behavior he likened to Sam George's but noted they have matured unlike the Ningo-Prampram MP and his likes who, to him, are still "stuck. They have stagnated. They don't want to grow".



