Obuobia dismisses claims that she will be vying for NDC’s National Women’s organizer post

Politics of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A Deputy Director of Communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Obuobia Darko- Opoku has dismissed claims on social media that she will be contesting for the National Women’s Organizer position of the party.



She stated on Tuesday, April 6 that she has become aware of artworks designed in her name and being circulated to suggest that she intends to contest for the position of National Women’s Organiser the NDC.



“While I thank any well-meaning person(s) involved in that activity, I want to state that I do not have any intention of, neither have I considered, contesting for the position of National Women’s Organiser or any other National Executive position."



“I am an appointed Deputy Director of Communications of the NDC. Thanks to that position and opportunity, I worked with other colleagues and a team of young men and women who volunteered and led a Digital and Street Campaign for the John Mahama 2020 Campaign. We are proud, very proud, of our contribution to the communications efforts of the Campaign."



“As a loyal and committed member of the NDC, I want to assure all party members and my well-wishers that Obuobia Darko-Opoku will continue to work very hard for our party, including leading volunteer teams in our next campaign if God gives us life and the strength. I don’t have to be an elected party executive to do that,” she said in a statement.