Regional News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: Sampson Manu ,Contributor

Obuasi West MP cuts sod for road project in Obuasi

Honourable Kwaku Kwarteng and Elijah Adansi-Bonah cutting the sod for the commencement

The people of Obuasi Municipal especially those who live along Matina Junction to New Nyamebekyere stretch could not hide their joy when the Member of Parliament for Obuasi West Constituency, Honourable Kwaku Kwarteng and the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Hon Elijah Adansi-Bonah together cut sod for the Rehabilitation of the Mactina Junction to New Nyamebekyere road.



At a short ceremony at Kokoteasua on Saturday, 18th July, 2020, the Member of Parliament told the people that the project is in fulfillment of the year of roads agenda of the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. "Our President is a promise fulfilling President and the evidence is there for all to see".



He emphasized that the 5km road will open up communities like Estate, Kokoteasua, Abompekrom and New Nyamebekyere that are found along the stretch. The road, he said, will also serve as a major bypass aimed at easing pressure on the internal Obuasi roads leading to the Obuasi-Kumasi Highway.



Kwaku Kwarteng who also serves as the Deputy Finance Minister said the project is expected to be completed before the end of the year. He appealed to the contractors to give employment opportunities to locals during the construction period.



Nana Darkwa, the Odikro of Kokoteasua told the Information Services Department that the project comes as a big relief to the communities along the stretch. He said, at a point the whole community was pessimistic that the road will see any facelift.



He was full of praise for the President for listening to their plight. He said the Rehabilitation of the road was a promise the MP for Obuasi west gave them during the 2016 election campaigns. He praised him for making the project see the light of day.



The Consultant for the Project Mr. JSB Ansong of ROCON Engineering Consult assured the people that he will make sure the contractors do a decent job that will stand the test of time.



Giving the overview of the project, the Municipal Planning Officer, Mr. Joseph Bashir Asibi said the project forms part of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program (GSCSP) introduced in 2019 and being implemented in 25 Municipal Assemblies in Ghana.







The GSCSP according to the Planning Officer is a Government of Ghana initiative supported by the International Development Association (IDA) which will improve upon Urban Management and provide basic urban services in the implementing Municipal Assemblies.



The contractors for the road project are JUSTMOH Construction and MALSON Limited.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.