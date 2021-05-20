Obuasi: Gauso Assembly member donates to Saqquafiya School

Regional News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Dauda Tahiru, the Assembly member for the Gauso East Electoral Area in the Obuasi Municipality, has donated a GH¢10,000 worth of shoes to pupils of the Saqquafiya Islamic School, the only Islamic school in Obuasi.



Presenting the items to the school, Mr Tahiru, who is also the CEO of YAA-LATIF Engineering, said the donation forms part of his personal commitment to enhance teaching and learning in the school and motivate other stakeholders to contribute to the development of the school.



He advised the school children to learn hard to obtain higher grades to encourage other benevolent persons to assist them to improve on their education and become responsible adults in society.



Himself an old student of the school, Mr Tahiru appealed to parents to prioritize the education of their wards and implored other stakeholders especially the Islamic community to come to the aid of the school.

The Assistant Headteacher of the School, Owusu Boateng, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to Dauda Tahiru and pleaded with other well-meaning Ghanaians and non-governmental organisations to come to the aid of the school.



The headteacher asked parents to guide their children once they come home from school and not engage them in trading and other jobs.



He also appealed to government to extend the Ghana School Feeding Programme to the Saqquafiya School.



“Due to the absence of school feeding in our school, we have lost most of our children to other schools who enjoy school feeding. This has really affected enrolment in Saqquafiya. We need government to intervene.”